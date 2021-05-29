Your Photos
Becky’s Floral weighs in on Memorial Day flower arrangements

Becky's Flower and Gift Shoppe
Becky's Flower and Gift Shoppe(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Memorial Day quickly approaching, Becky’s Floral and Gift Shoppe in downtown Mankato is helping their customers find sturdy arrangements to withstand gusty winds. The floral shop offers a wide range of options to secure the flowers in place. Some planters come with stakes fastened to the bottom which provides support underground. Free standing flower stakes can also be purchased to support planters.

Becky’s also recommends garden stones or other alternatives to remember loved ones this Monday.

“We have easels that would hold your wreaths or other memorial type things that would poke into the ground. Most of our statuary has stands that can also be poked into the ground. The concrete is very heavy, so there’s not a lot of chance that it’s gonna blow over,” said Robin Guhlke, Co-Owner of the shop.

For more information, click here.

