Cartwright shines in day two of NCAA National Championships

ALLENDALE, Mo. (KEYC) - It’s day two of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field National Championships.

The Minnesota State Mavericks had several athletes participate in the day’s events on the men’s and women’s sides.

Highlighting the day, was junior talent Denisha Cartwright. Through two days, Cartwright has qualified for four total events heading into Saturday’s finals, including the 100m dash, the 200m dash, the 100m hurdles and the 4x100m relay.

Senior Katie Taylor finished fifth in the discus throw with a top mark of 48.61 meters to earn first-team All-American.

On the men’s side, junior Deveyonn Brown placed fifth in the high jump with a top clear of 2.08 meters to earn All-American honors.

Senior Kornelius Klah finished seventh in the preliminary round for the 110m hurdles with a 14.20, qualifying him for another finals event.

The National Championships continue tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.