City Center Mankato looking for artists, creatives for next projects

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — City Center Mankato has launched a request for proposals from artists, creatives and organizations for Phase III INFUSE projects in the City Center to be completed by Dec. 31.

INFUSE is part of a larger initiative called Artists on Main Street, which is a partnership between Minnesota Main Street and Springboard for the Arts, with support from the Bush Foundation.

The project’s goal is to explore the intersection of arts and culture, downtown revitalization and historic preservation in Minnesota’s Main Street communities.

Mankato is one of three pilot communities to receive funding for the project. There is a total of $8,000 in grants available for those interested in seeing their work come to life.

“You know, we are just really looking forward to what people can come up with,” said Dan White, chair of the Aesthetics and Vitality Committee. “We’ve got anywhere from $500 to $8,000. We have $8,000 total, and it could be broken up into many projects, it could be one large project; we will see what people come in with. We are just really excited to have more exposure to some of these open spaces in the City Center.”

City Center Mankato is looking forward to partnering with whoever wants to contribute to its spaces.

Proposals must be submitted by 5 p.m. on July 6 in order to be considered.

Visit the City Center Mankato website for more information and specific details about the proposals being accepted.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.