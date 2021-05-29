DJs team up with the Arts Center to host Soundclash

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A crowd of music lovers checked out the vinyls and enjoyed the music Saturday as local DJs came together at the Arts Center of St. Peter to host Soundclash.

The event is a monthly, outdoor series of DJ sets provided by folks from KMSU, a public radio station operated by Minnesota State University, Mankato.

DJ Tim Lind said, “It’s been great seeing people swing by and hear the music and meet all the KMSU DJs.”

DJ David Perron added, “It’s just for fun to get together. It’s nice to get together again.”

The Arts Center has teamed up with the radio station to welcome the public to its parking lot where DJs spin records and sell vinyls.

Perron mentioned, “We’ll mix it up with different DJs, different types of music. If you’ve been here, you’ll hear pretty much rock, pop, jazz, R&B.”

The event is open to the public free of charge.

“It will happen the last Saturday every month through September,” Perron stated.

