Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Major theater chains drop mask requirements for vaccinated moviegoers

AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a...
AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a mask inside their theaters.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Major movie theater chains are ditching their face mask requirements.

AMC, Regal and Cinemark all say fully vaccinated customers are no longer required to wear a mask inside their theaters.

For others, masks will now be “strongly encouraged,” but can be removed when eating or drinking.

The cinema chains point to latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance in making the changes but will abide by any more stringent state or local ordinances.

Theaters will continue other COVID-19 health safety measures, including reduced capacity and enhanced cleaning procedures.

Employees will still be required to wear face coverings.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after someone reported seeing a camera aimed toward the dressing rooms...
Police say no concern over store camera near dressing room
Police say two Mankato residents came home from vacation to find a bullet hole in their...
Bullet hole found in Mankato apartment complex
FILE — Charges have been filed in Le Sueur County District Court after a Dakota County couple...
Investigators charge Dakota County couple for 2018 explosion, fire in Montgomery
Eastbound lanes on Highway 60 from Madelia to Lake Crystal to close until June 2.
Highway 60 detour from Madelia to Lake Crystal begins June 2
Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations

Latest News

KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's 6 PM Weather
Grammy winner B.J. Thomas died Saturday of complications from stage four lung cancer, his...
Singer B.J. Thomas dies of lung cancer
The Arts Center of Saint Peter
DJs team up with the Arts Center to host Soundclash
Becky's Flower and Gift Shoppe
Becky’s Floral weighs in on Memorial Day flower arrangements