Martin County Veterans Memorial adds new piece for Memorial Day

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Martin County Veterans Memorial recently added statue art to their growing monument just in time for Memorial Day.

Memorial Day is commemorated to honor those who have lost their lives defending this country in the line of battle.

“It is a matter of recognizing our fallen veterans,” said Jim Miller, American Legion Post 36 member.

For many, it is an emotional holiday, especially for those who served their country in battle and were able to come home.

That is one of the main reasons why Martin County Veterans Memorial continues to add on to its monuments.

Which brings a lot of pride to veterans across the region.

“It is continuing to grow, and I am a proud Fairmonter, I guess,” said Steve Langford, Martin County VFW Post 1222 member.

“I have seen a lot of Veterans Memorials across the country and that is one of the largest walls I have seen besides Washington D.C,” Brodin Studios Inc. president Nick Christensen said.

A recent addition depicts VFW and American Legion members presenting the folded colors to a woman who has lost a loved one in combat, with a little boy saluting.

“The monument kind of puts more emotion to the whole scene,” Christensen said.

Brodin Studios, Inc. put together the statues, and the project takes them out of their comfort zone in the best way possible.

“It is like a scene, more or less, than just one figure that is kind of standing there as monumental. This one is kind of more of an action-type thing,” Christensen said.

It was installed just in time for Memorial Day and all the events that take place in Fairmont.

The raising of the flag and ceremony usually takes place at Lakeside Cemetery, but this year they are having it at Martin County Veterans Memorial, which adds that much more emotions to the holiday.

“And, yes, I am getting choked up because I have had some friends who didn’t make it back,” Langford said.

“That tribute goes on regardless of any family member,” Miller said.

