Minnesota State holds on for 9-8 win in NCAA Central Regional first-round

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KEYC) - The NCAA Division II Baseball Central Regional went underway after a one-day delay due to weather.

The three-seed Minnesota State Mavericks came out on top of the back-and-forth battle with the four-seed Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys 9-8 to advance to the second round.

Minnesota State improves to 38-8 on the year and will face Southern Arkansas at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

