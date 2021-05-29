Minnesota State holds on for 9-8 win in NCAA Central Regional first-round

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KEYC) - The NCAA Division II Baseball Central Regional went underway after a one-day delay due to weather.

The three-seed Minnesota State Mavericks came out on top of the back-and-forth battle with the four-seed Arkansas Tech Wonder Boys 9-8 to advance to the second round.

Minnesota State improves to 38-8 on the year and will face Southern Arkansas at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.