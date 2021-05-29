Your Photos
No. 1 Scarlets win season finale in extra innings over No. 3 Cougars

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first-ranked team in Class AAA, Mankato West, hosts third-ranked Mankato East a high school softball regular season finale.

The game was a stalemate through 9.5 innings, until the Scarlets brought home the walk-off run to win 1-0.

Mankato West improves to 16-4 and Cougars drop to 16-4.

The Minnesota State High School League section tournaments for softball begin early next week.

