No. 1 Scarlets win season finale in extra innings over No. 3 Cougars

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first-ranked team in Class AAA, Mankato West, hosts third-ranked Mankato East a high school softball regular season finale.

The game was a stalemate through 9.5 innings, until the Scarlets brought home the walk-off run to win 1-0.

Mankato West improves to 16-4 and Cougars drop to 16-4.

The Minnesota State High School League section tournaments for softball begin early next week.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.