YWCA announces four $1,000 mission impact grants

By Bernadette Heier
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The YWCA is accepting nominations and applications for four grants of $1,000 each.

These grants are intended to support community-based work done by individuals who identify as Black, Indigenous, or a Person of color, that uplifts YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.

“I encourage everybody to apply, they can self-nominate or nominate somebody and we will specifically be looking at if they are working with that marginalized community,” YWCA Executive Director Natasha Lopez Rodriguez said.

Applications can be submitted online. The deadline is June 28.

Recipients receive grants at YWCA’S Women of Distinction Event on July 15th at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

More information can be found at https://ywcamankato.org/.

