Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Crusaders get past Wolverines in section 2A tournament

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State High School League baseball section tournaments went underway, on Saturday.

At ISG Field, three-seed Mankato Loyola took on the 14-seed Mountain Lake Area Comfrey Wolverines.

The Crusaders dominated the ball game, 16-0, to advance in the tournament.

Mankato Loyola is now scheduled to take on #6 Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Tuesday at 7 p.m..

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after someone reported seeing a camera aimed toward the dressing rooms...
Police say no concern over store camera near dressing room
Police say two Mankato residents came home from vacation to find a bullet hole in their...
Bullet hole found in Mankato apartment complex
Eastbound lanes on Highway 60 from Madelia to Lake Crystal to close until June 2.
Highway 60 detour from Madelia to Lake Crystal begins June 2
John Sadaka, a graduate of Mankato East High School, plays kickball with elementary students...
Mankato graduates walk at their former elementary schools
FILE — Charges have been filed in Le Sueur County District Court after a Dakota County couple...
Investigators charge Dakota County couple for 2018 explosion, fire in Montgomery

Latest News

Minnesota State junior, Ben Livorsi, celebrates home run.
Minnesota State suffers first loss in NCAA Central Regional
(Source: KEYC)
Mavericks make their mark on NCAA Outdoor Championship Day
Maverick junior Denisha Cartwright impresses through the second day of the NCAA Division II...
Cartwright shines in day two of NCAA National Championships
HIGHLIGHTS: Day 2 of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships
HIGHLIGHTS: Day 2 of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships