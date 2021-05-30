Crusaders get past Wolverines in section 2A tournament
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State High School League baseball section tournaments went underway, on Saturday.
At ISG Field, three-seed Mankato Loyola took on the 14-seed Mountain Lake Area Comfrey Wolverines.
The Crusaders dominated the ball game, 16-0, to advance in the tournament.
Mankato Loyola is now scheduled to take on #6 Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Tuesday at 7 p.m..
