Crusaders get past Wolverines in section 2A tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State High School League baseball section tournaments went underway, on Saturday.

At ISG Field, three-seed Mankato Loyola took on the 14-seed Mountain Lake Area Comfrey Wolverines.

The Crusaders dominated the ball game, 16-0, to advance in the tournament.

Mankato Loyola is now scheduled to take on #6 Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s on Tuesday at 7 p.m..

