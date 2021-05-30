Fairmont community comes together for new mural

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The mural is meant to bring the community together. Residents have volunteered their time and talents to help paint the mural which highlights the various arts throughout the area.

The piece is funded in part by a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board that was awarded to the Red Rock Center for the Arts. The grant has also helped the center get through COVID by promoting outdoor activities.

“We had some people sign up in the beginning and now we are having people who have signed up further to come and paint,” executive director of the Red Rocks Center for the Arts Sonja Fortune said. “We want it to be a community project. We have people of all ages painting. It is a great project and we really want people to be involved and anybody who sees it, they’re a part of it.”

The project is located on the side of 5 Crazy Ladies boutique and began Saturday afternoon. It is expected to be completed on Wednesday, June 2nd.

