Mavericks make their mark on NCAA Outdoor Championship Day

ALLENDALE, Mo. (KEYC) - It’s the final day of the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

The Minnesota State Maverick men and women making a mark on championship day.

As a team, the women finished 11th for the program’s best finish in the Outdoor Championships since 2010.

The 4x100 meter relay team of Makayla Jackson, Ja’Cey Simmons, Denisha Cartwright, and Rose Cramer earned a school record time of 44.87 for a school-best second place finish, just one-hundredth of a second behind Grand Valley State.

In the shot put, Brea Perron finished 10th with a top throw of 14.34 earning All-American honors.

Cartwright competed in four total events, in the 100m hurdles, she finished third with a time of 13.58.

Some highlights on the men’s side, Kornelius Klah, finished sixth with a time of 14.16 in the 110 meter hurdles. And, Shaheed Hickman finished seventh in the 100m dash finals with a time of 10.48, BOTH earning first-team All-American, respectively.

