Minnesota State suffers first loss in NCAA Central Regional
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KEYC) - The NCAA Division II Regional Baseball tournaments continue.
On Friday, in the Central Regional, the three-seed Minnesota State Mavericks edged Arkansas Tech 9-8 to advance to a primetime second-round battle against the fifth-seeded Southern Arkansas Muleriders.
Heading into the game, the Mavericks were 3-0 against Southern Arkansas dating back to their first matchup in 1990.
The two teams went into the bottom of the 9th inning tied up at one-run a piece. Though, in a bases loaded situation, the Muleriders walked off for the 2-1 victory.
Minnesota State finished the day with 11 hits compared to the Mulerider’s three.
Starting pitcher for the purple and gold, Nick Altermatt, threw into the ninth, allowing just one-earned run and striking out eight batter.
MSU suffers their first loss of the double-elimination tournament and will now take on Henderson State for an elimination game, on Sunday, at 3 p.m..
