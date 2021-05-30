Your Photos
Minnesota State suffers first loss in NCAA Central Regional

By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (KEYC) - The NCAA Division II Regional Baseball tournaments continue.

On Friday, in the Central Regional, the three-seed Minnesota State Mavericks edged Arkansas Tech 9-8 to advance to a primetime second-round battle against the fifth-seeded Southern Arkansas Muleriders.

Heading into the game, the Mavericks were 3-0 against Southern Arkansas dating back to their first matchup in 1990.

The two teams went into the bottom of the 9th inning tied up at one-run a piece. Though, in a bases loaded situation, the Muleriders walked off for the 2-1 victory.

Minnesota State finished the day with 11 hits compared to the Mulerider’s three.

Starting pitcher for the purple and gold, Nick Altermatt, threw into the ninth, allowing just one-earned run and striking out eight batter.

MSU suffers their first loss of the double-elimination tournament and will now take on Henderson State for an elimination game, on Sunday, at 3 p.m..

