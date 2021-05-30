Police ask for help in locating missing Henderson man

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Henderson Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating of a missing person.

Francis Pivec was last seen on Thursday May 27th. He drives a light blue Buick LeSabre, license plate 2GB756.

If you know anything about whereabouts of Francis or seen him please immediately contact Henderson Police at 507-238-3591 or Sibley County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.