Police ask for help in locating missing Henderson man

Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The Henderson Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating of a missing person.

Francis Pivec was last seen on Thursday May 27th. He drives a light blue Buick LeSabre, license plate 2GB756.

If you know anything about whereabouts of Francis or seen him please immediately contact Henderson Police at 507-238-3591 or Sibley County Sheriff’s Office.

