Blue Earth County Summer Reading Program begins Tuesday

By Bernadette Heier
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Summertime doesn’t have to mean it’s time for kids to put down those books.

The Blue Earth County Library Systems annual Summer Reading Program kicks off Tuesday. The program titled ‘Trails and Tales’ features two months of activities designed to keep children’s minds engaged over the summer break, a task more important than ever following a school year plagued by the pandemic.

“As always there’s always the fear of summer brain drain so that’s where the library comes in to help kids stay sharp and stay reading and active all summer long,” says Kelly McBride, Director of the Blue Earth County Library.

Those taking part in the Summer Reading Program will track the books they read throughout June and July and receive prizes from the library for their reading achievements.

