Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Community honors military members on Memorial Day

By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota honoring those lost in battle with events throughout the area.

Folks gathered at Woodland Hills Cemetary in Mankato this morning to honor those who did not make it home. The event featured the raising of the flags and a moment of silence. It’s one of many cemeteries that will see a crowded Monday, making sure families of veterans who no longer are here know their loved ones are not forgotten.

“It’s actually an honor for us to stand out here for our fallen veterans, my son being one of them. We feel it’s a privilege and an honor to be out here on Memorial Day and we have a beautiful day for it for a change,” says Don Sandmeyer, American Post 11 Sergeant at Arms.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Police ask for help in locating missing Henderson man
Family Fun Shows Carnival in Mankato, Minn.
Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall
FILE — Dean Blackwell holds his American flag over his heart during the Pledge of Allegiance at...
Memorial Day services planned for greater Mankato area
Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
Eastbound lanes on Highway 60 from Madelia to Lake Crystal to close until June 2.
Highway 60 detour from Madelia to Lake Crystal begins June 2

Latest News

Summertime doesn’t have to mean it’s time for kids to put down those books.
Blue Earth County Summer Reading Program begins Tuesday
Getting a seven-day state park pass will soon be as easy as a trip to your local library.
Get a free seven-day state park pass at the library
North Mankato Library
North Mankato scavenger hunt encourages families to explore the area
Family Fun Shows Carnival in Mankato, Minn.
Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall