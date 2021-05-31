Community honors military members on Memorial Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota honoring those lost in battle with events throughout the area.

Folks gathered at Woodland Hills Cemetary in Mankato this morning to honor those who did not make it home. The event featured the raising of the flags and a moment of silence. It’s one of many cemeteries that will see a crowded Monday, making sure families of veterans who no longer are here know their loved ones are not forgotten.

“It’s actually an honor for us to stand out here for our fallen veterans, my son being one of them. We feel it’s a privilege and an honor to be out here on Memorial Day and we have a beautiful day for it for a change,” says Don Sandmeyer, American Post 11 Sergeant at Arms.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.