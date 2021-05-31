Your Photos
Future transportation plans include more safe walking spaces

FILE — Minnesota transportation officials have come up with a 20-year plan that they hope will encourage more walking by creating more safe spaces for pedestrians along state roads and highways.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota transportation officials have come up with a 20-year plan that they hope will encourage more walking by creating more safe spaces for pedestrians along state roads and highways.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation Statewide Pedestrian System Plan has taken two years and costs roughly $600,000 to complete.

The report included public input. Many who participated said they supported improved pedestrian crossings, more trees, benches and other amenities and separate paths for walkers and bicyclists.

The survey also found that fewer than a third of respondents said they walk “at least a few times a week.”

Transportation officials said they want to see that double to 60%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

