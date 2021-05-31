Get a free seven-day state park pass at the library

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Getting a seven-day state park pass will soon be as easy as a trip to your local library.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is collaborating with regional library systems across the state to provide free seven-day state park passes for checkout through June of next year.

The goal is to provide a way for Minnesotans living in low-income communities to visit state parks without the financial barrier of an entry fee. The program kicks off Tuesday. Participating libraries in our region include North Mankato Taylor Library, Waseca Public Library, and the Watonwan County Public Library.

