Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Get a free seven-day state park pass at the library

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Getting a seven-day state park pass will soon be as easy as a trip to your local library.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is collaborating with regional library systems across the state to provide free seven-day state park passes for checkout through June of next year.

The goal is to provide a way for Minnesotans living in low-income communities to visit state parks without the financial barrier of an entry fee. The program kicks off Tuesday. Participating libraries in our region include North Mankato Taylor Library, Waseca Public Library, and the Watonwan County Public Library.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Police ask for help in locating missing Henderson man
Family Fun Shows Carnival in Mankato, Minn.
Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall
FILE — Dean Blackwell holds his American flag over his heart during the Pledge of Allegiance at...
Memorial Day services planned for greater Mankato area
Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
Eastbound lanes on Highway 60 from Madelia to Lake Crystal to close until June 2.
Highway 60 detour from Madelia to Lake Crystal begins June 2

Latest News

A Minnesota girl who knows that beauty is more than skin-deep, wins a pageant with a skin...
Orono girl overcomes vitiligo, wins pageant
New research at the University of Minnesota could change the way we get vaccines in the future.
University of Minnesota research could change future of vaccines
Summertime doesn’t have to mean it’s time for kids to put down those books.
Blue Earth County Summer Reading Program begins Tuesday
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar marking Memorial Day at...
Gov. Walz attends Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Snelling