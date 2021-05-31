Gov. Walz attends Memorial Day ceremony at Fort Snelling

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar marking Memorial Day at Fort Snelling National Cemetary. Similar to last year, the ceremony was not open to the public. It was instead streamed virtually.

“We’re standing out here today. It’s just that reminder of what we have in common and those that, you know, again, there’s no politics in this place, there’s just patriots and that’s the thing that always moves me,” says Walz.

About 1,000 volunteers placed American flags at every headstone at Fort Snelling over the weekend, totaling about 183,000 flags.

