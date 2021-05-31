Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A weekend-long carnival at River Hills Mall drew many people outdoors to ride on rollercoasters, enjoy fair food, play games and win prizes.

Carnival worker Thayden Hubbard said, “The turn out is pretty great so far. I’d say it’s better than what we usually get.”

The event was made possible by Family Fun Shows, a family-owned traveling amusement business based in Mankato.

The carnival features classic attractions like bumper cars, tilt a whirl and the scrambler plus rides for the little ones like the merry go round, a giant slide and a Ferris wheel.

“They’re really fun! They’re not scary,” stated carnival attendee Nevaeh Figueroa.

Family Fun Shows’ mission is to provide a safe and affordable event for attendees of all ages.

Hubbard added, “I meet a lot of great people out here. It’s really awesome.”

With each ride only costing one ticket, patrons are making their rounds to their favorite attractions and activities.

Figueroa’s favorites were “the rides and the food!”

The carnival is set up in an empty parking lot near Barnes and Noble. It will remain open through Memorial Day and close at 10PM.

The portable carnival will be touring throughout southern Minnesota this summer. A full list of dates and locations can be found here. Tickets can be purchased in advance or upon arrival.

