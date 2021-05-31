Your Photos
Memorial Day Music in the Park draws many to New Ulm

A Memorial Day Music in the Park attendee enjoys the live music.
By Meghan Grey
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Hundreds of people gathered at Shirley’s Park & Country Retreat in New Ulm this afternoon for Memorial Day Music in the Park.

The outdoor event was hosted on the banks of Clear Lake. Guests brought their own lawn chairs and enjoyed music from local performers Scott Sparlin, Tony Berg, and Smiley Wilcheck of The Bockfest Boys Trio.

Hy-Vee in New Ulm provided catering for all attendees. 1919 Root Beer floats were also on the menu.

Event organizers say it was a special way to recognize and remember military personnel.

”Well, because it’s outside and you can, like, remembering people that were in the military and stuff, and a lot of the people that are coming here aren’t just young people. They’re older. So, there’s music to play for them and they can do whatever they want. Just have fun!” said Elaina Brown, a young Parking Helper at the retreat.

Attendees say they couldn’t imagine a more beautiful day for the event.

