North Mankato scavenger hunt encourages families to explore the area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Families are invited to participate in the scavenger hunt by looking around North Mankato and finding the word clues that are spread out throughout the city. The words form a phrase and if you find all of the words and turn them into the library you will be entered in for a prize basket.

“It is just fun for families to do it and go around and search and it is a fun way to get outside if you want to bike and walk, it is just kind of over the long weekend something fun to do and leading into our summer reading building up and kind of just getting families ready to commit to summer reading,” library director of the North Mankato Taylor Library Katie Heintz said.

The scavenger hunt ends on Friday, June 4th.

