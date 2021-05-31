Orono girl overcomes vitiligo, wins pageant

ORONO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota girl who knows that beauty is more than skin-deep, wins a pageant with a skin pigment-changing condition.

Mallory Habstritt, of Orono, can “walk the walk,” and walk it proudly. She won the miss Minnesota junior pre-teen in the national “American Miss” pageant.

Habstritt has overcome the condition of vitiligo, which changes a person’s skin pigment color, and she says this experience gave her new-found pride in herself.

“At the beginning I wouldn’t like, wouldn’t wear shorts, like ‘cause it’s all over my legs, I would just wear pants even when it was so hot, because I was so ashamed of like showing people. It’s a part of me, that’s who I am and I shouldn’t be ashamed to show that,” says Habstritt.

Habsritt says she wants to teach others how to walk with their heads high, and embrace living in their own skin.

