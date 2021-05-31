Your Photos
Orono girl overcomes vitiligo, wins pageant

By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORONO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota girl who knows that beauty is more than skin-deep, wins a pageant with a skin pigment-changing condition.

Mallory Habstritt, of Orono, can “walk the walk,” and walk it proudly. She won the miss Minnesota junior pre-teen in the national “American Miss” pageant.

Habstritt has overcome the condition of vitiligo, which changes a person’s skin pigment color, and she says this experience gave her new-found pride in herself.

“At the beginning I wouldn’t like, wouldn’t wear shorts, like ‘cause it’s all over my legs, I would just wear pants even when it was so hot, because I was so ashamed of like showing people. It’s a part of me, that’s who I am and I shouldn’t be ashamed to show that,” says Habstritt.

Habsritt says she wants to teach others how to walk with their heads high, and embrace living in their own skin.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

