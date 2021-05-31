Remembering military families’ sacrifices this Memorial Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the nation pauses this Memorial Day to honor those who gave their lives for our country, it is also a time to remember the families of those who served.

“Even though they’re not on the frontlines, they are just as much there mentally and emotionally with the soldiers overseas as they possibly can be,” said Veteran Loren Files of Mankato, who currently serves as the Minnesota State Ambassador for Mission 22.

According to the Department of Defense, the U.S. Military is comprised of more than 2.2 million Americans with an estimated 3 million additional husbands, wives, and children at home.

Files grew up in a military family. He knows the sacrifices families must make. He added, “If you have kids, if you’re working, if you’re going to college, those types of things, you’ve got the entire household to manage as well as you’re missing a very key person.”

He knows the uncertainty of a loved one being away, stating, “If you don’t see someone you love for a year or more, 18 months in some cases, and they’re in an extremely dangerous place where people are getting blown up, and shot, and those type of things every single day, you know, that takes a huge toll. You don’t know what they’re going through, and you certainly want to stay connected to them, so it’s nerve-wracking on both sides.”

If a soldier does return home after combat, the fight still isn’t over. PTSD cases and suicide rates are rising, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. And, as we honor the fallen today, Gold Star families reflect on the loss suffered in the line-of-duty.

“Be nice to everyone you see, because you don’t know the battle they’re fighting at home. It’s just got to be very tough,” mentioned Files.

