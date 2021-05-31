Your Photos
University of Minnesota research could change future of vaccines

By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS. (KEYC) - New research at the University of Minnesota could change the way we get vaccines in the future.

Dr. Chun Wang’s lab finds two main challenges with vaccine delivery. One is needles and syringes, the second, most vaccines are not stable under room temperature.

Wang and his biomedical engineering team at the University of Minnesota looked for a way to avoid both. They developed a protective wafer. It dissolves under the tongue and delivers vaccines to the rest of the body. Wang says with some further tweaks, the wafers should work for vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

“It cuts a lot of cost associated with refrigeration and it could mean tremendous benefit to people living in low-resource areas, not only in this country but worldwide,” says Wang.

Next, companies and government agencies will need to get on board to develop a product, which could be a long process.

