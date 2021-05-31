Your Photos
Woman, 20, arrested in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

FILE — A 20-year-old St. Paul woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 20-year-old St. Paul woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead.

Minneapolis police say the crash happened Friday night on the 2500 block of West Broadway.

Officers arrived to find 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten in the roadway, and a damaged Ford Taurus that was abandoned further down the road.

Police say it appeared the driver of the car was speeding.

Dodge-Fjelbroten was taken to a hospital but died a short time later from what the medical examiner described as multiple blunt force injuries.

The woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide but has not yet been charged.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

