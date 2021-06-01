Your Photos
100 years after the Tulsa Massacre, experts weigh in on its omission from history books

As many as 300 people were killed, 35 city blocks destroyed and 10,000 Black people left homeless during the 1921 act of racial violence.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week marks the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre, one of the deadliest racial attacks on American soil and one that many aren’t aware of.

“History is written by those who write the books, and those who write the books are usually white men, and so they can put in what they want and take out what they want,” said Dr. Maria Baxter-Nuamah, a Social Studies Teacher at Kato Public Charter School.

In 1921, a white mob attacked Tulsa’s Greenwood district, also known as Black Wall Street.

“Greenwood was a city within a city,” Baxter-Nuamah added.

The district was once a prosperous, yet segregated, section of the city.

Dr. Misti Nicole Harper, a visiting Assistant Professor in the Department of History at Gustavus Adolphus College, commented, “Tulsa was this epicenter for particularly really well educated, professional Black people to come.”

On May 31st, the mob gathered at the courthouse demanding authorities to hand over a Black teenager, accused of assault, who they planned on lynching. The Sheriff refused. In response, over 1,500 armed white men took over the city. By the next day, 40 blocks of properties were looted and the district was in flames.

The Red Cross estimates over 1,400 houses were burned or looted. 36 people were killed, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Vital Statistics, but many scholars believe the death toll was more than 300.

Harper remarked, “They weren’t able to affect any kind of response out of the Tulsa PD as a whole and , in some instances, you have cops participating in the vigilante violence that the mob is perpetrating.”

In the decades that followed, there were no events to commemorate or remember those lost to the tragedy. Instead, authorities concealed its history by omitting its records; keeping it out of history lessons.

“I never learned about it in high school, college,” mentioned Baxter-Nuamah.

“There’s an intentionality there that is designed to protect white students from feeling any kind of reaction,” said Harper.

Baxter-Nuamah stated, “I feel that your generation and your children will be the ones that will change America. My generation is just gonna have to deal with it.”

