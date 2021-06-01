Your Photos
Blue Earth County Library to kick off summer reading program

By Bernadette Heier
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Blue Earth County Library’s annual summer reading program kicks off June 1. This year’s theme is Trails & Tales.

The two-month program invites kids of all ages to a variety of educational outdoor events at Sibley Park, options to pick up weekly take-and-make project kits and, of course, lots of reading, including challenges with prizes and workshops.

“As always there’s always that fear of summer brain drain so that’s where the library comes in to help kids stay sharp and stay reading all summer long,” Blue Earth County Library Executive Director Kelly McBride said.

Anyone can show up at Sibley Park at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for outdoor activities. That kicks off on June 8.

Make-and-take kits will be available for pickup at the library.

To register for the summer-long reading challenge stop by the library to register or register online by visiting the Blue Earth County Library’s website.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

