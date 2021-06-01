Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Charges dropped against man who threw boy off waterslide

FILE — Authorities say a criminal charge has been dropped against a 20-year-old Maple Grove man...
FILE — Authorities say a criminal charge has been dropped against a 20-year-old Maple Grove man accused of severely injuring a young boy after throwing him off a waterslide, noting it’s unlikely the man will ever be found competent to stand trial.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a criminal charge has been dropped against a 20-year-old Maple Grove man accused of severely injuring a young boy after throwing him off a waterslide, noting it’s unlikely the man will ever be found competent to stand trial.

Dakota County Attorney Kathryn Keena filed the motion last month to dismiss the charge of third-degree assault against Roman Alexander Adams, who has been diagnosed with what his attorney describes as “severe autism.”

Adams was arrested in July 2018 after witnesses said he picked up the 8-year-old victim and threw him off the top of a water slide at the Apple Valley Aquatic Center as they waited in line.

KARE-TV reports that the boy suffered a badly broken leg and other injuries in the 30-foot fall onto concrete.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms
Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Missing Henderson man found deceased following crash
Family Fun Shows Carnival in Mankato, Minn.
Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall
Getting a seven-day state park pass will soon be as easy as a trip to your local library.
Get a free seven-day state park pass at the library
FILE — A 20-year-old St. Paul woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that...
Woman, 20, arrested in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Latest News

As many as 300 people were killed, 35 city blocks destroyed and 10,000 Black people left...
100 years after the Tulsa Massacre, experts weigh in on its omission from history books
FILE — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the city is lifting its COVID-19 mask requirement that...
City of Minneapolis ends mask requirements for COVID-19
FILE - Demonstrators place signs on the fence protecting the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday,...
Fences comes down at Minnesota Capitol; layoff notes go out
FILE — A Hibbing man has been charged in the killing of a 71-year-old woman in 2017.
Hibbing man arrested in 2017 killing of 71-year-old woman