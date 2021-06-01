City of Mankato launches new podcast

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato launches a new podcast!

“Mankato CityStream” is the latest way for Mankato residents to stay informed about what is happening in their city.

City staff says the podcast is “an opportunity to provide in-depth information for those interested in learning more about City topics, projects, and initiatives that are occurring in the community.”

“I think podcast popularity is growing and as people are busy multitasking, this is another way that we can share city information with them while they’re in the car driving to work or even at home working on something,” says Edell Fielder, Communications and Engagement Director, City of Mankato.

Mankato CityStream is currently available on Spotify, Google Podcasts and expected on Apple Podcasts soon. Episodes can also be listened to on KTV Public Access or the City’s website with new installments on the first Tuesday of every month.

