City of Minneapolis ends mask requirements for COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the city is lifting its COVID-19 mask requirement that has been in place since May 2020.

The city imposed the indoor mask mandate two months before Gov. Tim Walz issued a statewide face covering order.

Frey says the fact that more than 78% of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine convinced him to scrap the masks.

Frey says while he’s pleased with the city’s vaccination rates, it “doesn’t mean the pandemic is over” and his team will continue reaching out to vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to promote shots.

St. Paul has yet to lift its mask requirement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.