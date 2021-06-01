Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

City of Minneapolis ends mask requirements for COVID-19

FILE — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the city is lifting its COVID-19 mask requirement that...
FILE — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the city is lifting its COVID-19 mask requirement that has been in place since May 2020.(wlox)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the city is lifting its COVID-19 mask requirement that has been in place since May 2020.

The city imposed the indoor mask mandate two months before Gov. Tim Walz issued a statewide face covering order.

Frey says the fact that more than 78% of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine convinced him to scrap the masks.

Frey says while he’s pleased with the city’s vaccination rates, it “doesn’t mean the pandemic is over” and his team will continue reaching out to vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to promote shots.

St. Paul has yet to lift its mask requirement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms
Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Missing Henderson man found deceased following crash
Family Fun Shows Carnival in Mankato, Minn.
Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall
Getting a seven-day state park pass will soon be as easy as a trip to your local library.
Get a free seven-day state park pass at the library
FILE — A 20-year-old St. Paul woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that...
Woman, 20, arrested in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Latest News

As many as 300 people were killed, 35 city blocks destroyed and 10,000 Black people left...
100 years after the Tulsa Massacre, experts weigh in on its omission from history books
FILE - Demonstrators place signs on the fence protecting the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday,...
Fences comes down at Minnesota Capitol; layoff notes go out
FILE — Authorities say a criminal charge has been dropped against a 20-year-old Maple Grove man...
Charges dropped against man who threw boy off waterslide
FILE — A Hibbing man has been charged in the killing of a 71-year-old woman in 2017.
Hibbing man arrested in 2017 killing of 71-year-old woman