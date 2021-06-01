Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at the feed mill on-site just after 5 a.m. Nobody was injured and no animals were in the vicinity of the explosion.

Authorities note that all fire departments in Brown County responded to the scene.

The incident is still under investigation as local officials await further guidance.

