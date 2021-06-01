Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fences comes down at Minnesota Capitol; layoff notes go out

FILE - Demonstrators place signs on the fence protecting the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday,...
FILE - Demonstrators place signs on the fence protecting the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in St. Paul, Minn. in the wake of the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis officers. Something will be missing when the Minnesota Legislature reconvenes next month to finish its work on a new budget - the fence that has surrounded the Capitol since last summer's unrest over the death of George Floyd.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The fence that had surrounded the Minnesota Capitol since the unrest over the death of George Floyd began coming down Tuesday, although officials have yet to set a date for reopening the statehouse to the public.

Crews removed the tall chain-link fence from the front of the building and expected to haul away most of the remaining components in the coming days.

The Capitol was closed in March 2020 as the pandemic forced the Legislature to meet remotely. The fence hastily went up as protests over the death of Floyd on May 26, 2020, took a violent turn. It remained up during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and through former Officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction for murder in Floyd’s death in April. The state spent over $100,000 on the fence.

As the Capitol took steps toward reopening, officials also prepared for a state government shutdown if lawmakers don’t complete a $52 billion two-year budget before July 1. Some 38,000 state workers have started getting 30-day layoff notices as required by their contracts and compensation plans.

Gov. Tim Walz told them he hopes the warning is only a formality and that the Legislature reaches a deal in time.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman has said she hopes the Capitol will be open in time for a special session expected on the budget in mid-June.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms
Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Missing Henderson man found deceased following crash
Family Fun Shows Carnival in Mankato, Minn.
Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall
Getting a seven-day state park pass will soon be as easy as a trip to your local library.
Get a free seven-day state park pass at the library
FILE — A 20-year-old St. Paul woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that...
Woman, 20, arrested in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Latest News

As many as 300 people were killed, 35 city blocks destroyed and 10,000 Black people left...
100 years after the Tulsa Massacre, experts weigh in on its omission from history books
FILE — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the city is lifting its COVID-19 mask requirement that...
City of Minneapolis ends mask requirements for COVID-19
FILE — Authorities say a criminal charge has been dropped against a 20-year-old Maple Grove man...
Charges dropped against man who threw boy off waterslide
FILE — A Hibbing man has been charged in the killing of a 71-year-old woman in 2017.
Hibbing man arrested in 2017 killing of 71-year-old woman