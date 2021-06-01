Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hibbing man arrested in 2017 killing of 71-year-old woman

FILE — A Hibbing man has been charged in the killing of a 71-year-old woman in 2017.
FILE — A Hibbing man has been charged in the killing of a 71-year-old woman in 2017.(Source: WDAM)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — A Hibbing man has been charged in the killing of a 71-year-old woman in 2017.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reports that 51-year-old Blake Andrew Stangel has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Courtney Lee Fenske in November 2017.

Fenske’s body was found in her Hibbing home after a welfare check was requested by her mail carrier at the time. An autopsy showed that Fenske was strangled to death.

Police had identified Stangel, a former renter at Fenske’s home, as a suspect and arrested him on May 24 in Hibbing on unrelated charges.

Police say Stangel agreed to provide a DNA sample, which was tested with DNA obtained from the crime scene and found to be a match.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms
Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Missing Henderson man found deceased following crash
Family Fun Shows Carnival in Mankato, Minn.
Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall
Getting a seven-day state park pass will soon be as easy as a trip to your local library.
Get a free seven-day state park pass at the library
FILE — A 20-year-old St. Paul woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that...
Woman, 20, arrested in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
As many as 300 people were killed, 35 city blocks destroyed and 10,000 Black people left...
100 years after the Tulsa Massacre, experts weigh in on its omission from history books
FILE — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says the city is lifting its COVID-19 mask requirement that...
City of Minneapolis ends mask requirements for COVID-19
FILE - Demonstrators place signs on the fence protecting the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday,...
Fences comes down at Minnesota Capitol; layoff notes go out
FILE — Authorities say a criminal charge has been dropped against a 20-year-old Maple Grove man...
Charges dropped against man who threw boy off waterslide