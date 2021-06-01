Hibbing man arrested in 2017 killing of 71-year-old woman

HIBBING, Minn. (AP) — A Hibbing man has been charged in the killing of a 71-year-old woman in 2017.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reports that 51-year-old Blake Andrew Stangel has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Courtney Lee Fenske in November 2017.

Fenske’s body was found in her Hibbing home after a welfare check was requested by her mail carrier at the time. An autopsy showed that Fenske was strangled to death.

Police had identified Stangel, a former renter at Fenske’s home, as a suspect and arrested him on May 24 in Hibbing on unrelated charges.

Police say Stangel agreed to provide a DNA sample, which was tested with DNA obtained from the crime scene and found to be a match.

