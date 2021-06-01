Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Kayaker launches effort to paddle 2,400 miles to Hawaii

By Justin Andrews
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Cyril Derreumaux is on his way from San Francisco to Hawaii in a kayak.

His solo venture across roughly 2,400 miles of open ocean is only the second of its kind.

Derreumaux set off early Monday from San Francisco Bay to the cheers of family and friends.

“No fears. I’ve prepared,” he said. “I feel serene. I feel ready. I’ve been waiting for this day, and conditions are perfect.”

Derreumaux’s custom-fitted vessel is about 23 feet long with a carbon fiber shell and a small cabin. It’s specifically designed for his journey.

If he runs into some rough weather, he will have to climb inside the cabin and hunker down.

The 44-year-old said he’s hoping to show his physical strength in the 70 days he’s estimating it’ll take to get to Hawaii.

“Put all the experience I had with my first crossing to this tiny, little boat,” Derreumaux said. “Safety first, safety first, adventure and enjoy the moment.”

For food, he’s carrying with him a mix of freeze-dried meals, high-calorie bars, and smoothie powders.

Only one person is known to have kayaked alone across this portion of the Pacific. That was in 1987.

Derreumaux has a tracking website where people can see his progress.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Fun Shows Carnival in Mankato, Minn.
Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall
Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Missing Henderson man found deceased following crash
Getting a seven-day state park pass will soon be as easy as a trip to your local library.
Get a free seven-day state park pass at the library
FILE — A 20-year-old St. Paul woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that...
Woman, 20, arrested in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
FILE — Authorities say a body has been recovered from a pond on the edge of downtown...
Body recovered after apparent drowning in Minneapolis

Latest News

The International Olympic Committee says more than 80% of athletes and staff staying in the...
Japan’s vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late
From the pandemic, to xenophobia and racial injustice, this past year has been hard on many....
U.S. surgeon general: Americans must address loneliness epidemic
“Mankato CityStream” is the latest way for Mankato residents to stay informed about what is...
City of Mankato launches new podcast
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek...
Chauvin faces hearing on federal charges in Floyd’s death
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD