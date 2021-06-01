Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Krispy Kreme gives 1.5 million doughnuts away to vaccinated Americans

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a...
Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card showing they had received at least one shot.(Source: Krispy Kreme, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than one and half million doughnuts to people vaccinated for COVID.

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card showing they had received at least one shot.

Eligible people can get one free doughnut a day for the rest of the year.

According to the White House, more than half of adults in America are already vaccinated.

The goal is to have at least 70% of them given at least one shot by the Fourth of July.

Krispy Kreme says it’s happy to have given away so many doughnuts and is looking forward to dishing out more.

The promotion helps keep the chain high profile as it prepares for an initial public offering. The company announced its plans last month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Fun Shows Carnival in Mankato, Minn.
Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall
Getting a seven-day state park pass will soon be as easy as a trip to your local library.
Get a free seven-day state park pass at the library
FILE — A 20-year-old St. Paul woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that...
Woman, 20, arrested in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
FILE — Authorities say a body has been recovered from a pond on the edge of downtown...
Body recovered after apparent drowning in Minneapolis
Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Missing Henderson man found deceased following crash

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson denies that its talc products cause cancer and it called the verdict in the...
Justices reject Johnson & Johnson appeal of $2B talc verdict
Pope Francis leads the prayer to mark the end of the month of worldwide prayers to stop the...
Vatican law criminalizes abuse of adults by priests, laity
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC to increase oil output as global economy recovers
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court upholds tribal police in traffic stop, search