Mankato community observes Memorial Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Memorial Day is a way for family members and those who have been impacted most by military loss to say thank you and acknowledge we owe our freedom to the souls who did not make it back home.

“It’s actually an honor for us to stand out here for our fallen veterans, my son being one of them,” American Legion Post 11 sergeant at arms, Don Sandmeyer said.

“Memorial Day to at least me personally is an every day adventure and every day endeavor,” United States Army Captain, Jason Lee said.

Especially for current veterans.

“We feel it’s a privilege and an honor to be out here on Memorial Day,” Sandmeyer said.

All day on May 31st there are ceremonies around the Mankato area, Minnesota and across the nation.

“We will go to the Vietnam Memorial, then back to WWI and finishing out in the Boy in Blue. We had several this morning already,” Sandmeyer said.

In the area there are at least twenty to thirty services at cemeteries, Woodland Hills being just one of them.

The day’s ceremony and tradition is something the American Legion Post 11 takes great pride in.

“It’s great to be able to get back out here, see all of the people come out and honor our fallen veterans,” Sandmeyer said.

Every day the people who have lost someone during combat or who served in the military it never gets an easier.

“Carry their legacy forward because ultimately we are all better men and women for knowing such men and women of that caliber willing to make that sacrifice,” Lee said.

On Memorial Day it is that much harder to say goodbye and give thanks.

“He was killed in action in September, actually September tenth. I actually wear this bracelet on my left arm as a reminder for not just who he was as a soldier, but who he was as a friend,” Lee said.

