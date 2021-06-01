Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota settles with businesses in sexual harassment cases

FILE — The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced settlements Tuesday in sexual...
FILE — The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced settlements Tuesday in sexual harassment cases with three businesses, including the group that runs the state’s Renaissance Fair.(Source: Raycom Media (custom credit) | Source: Raycom Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced settlements Tuesday in sexual harassment cases with three businesses, including the group that runs the state’s Renaissance Fair.

The state agency reached the settlements after finding that Mid-America Festivals Corporation, the Minnesota Sword Club in Minneapolis and Red Cabin Custard in Ely failed to provide a work environment free of sexual harassment and assault, violating the Minnesota Human Rights Act. None of the three businesses had effective policies in place to prevent sexual harassment and assault, according to the department.

The department’s investigation found that the artistic director of the Minnesota Renaissance Fair in Shakopee had raped a photographer in 2017, threatening to kill her family and ruin her life.

The investigation also found that the owners of the Red Custard Cabin and Minnesota Sword Club had engaged in unwanted touching and sexual innuendos directed at employees.

“I am a victim, a survivor. My voice deserves to be heard,” the photographer said in the department’s release. “The person who harmed me deserves to be held accountable as well as the company that ignored his behavior for years.”

The settlements require the businesses to implement and enforce anti-sexual assault and harassment policies, and provide multiple ways for employees to report assault and harassment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms
Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Missing Henderson man found deceased following crash
Family Fun Shows Carnival in Mankato, Minn.
Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall
Getting a seven-day state park pass will soon be as easy as a trip to your local library.
Get a free seven-day state park pass at the library
FILE — A 20-year-old St. Paul woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that...
Woman, 20, arrested in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

Latest News

The family of Daunte Wright gathers on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death,...
Guard sues Minnesota State Patrol for arrest during protests
The family of Daunte Wright gathers on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death,...
PHOTOS: Guard sues Minnesota State Patrol for arrest during protests
FILE — Minnesota wildlife managers imposed a statewide ban on the movement of farmed...
To control CWD outbreak, Minnesota bans moving farmed deer
Harry Street reels his lure in while walleye fishing as other fishermen line the bank of the...
Mille Lacs walleye fishing returns to catch-and-release only