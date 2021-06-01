Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MoonDogs open season with win against La Crosse Loggers

Blake Reilly (26) throws a pitch during the season opener against the La Crosse Loggers,...
Blake Reilly (26) throws a pitch during the season opener against the La Crosse Loggers, Monday, May 31, 2021 in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The air is a little sweeter over at ISG Field, where the Mankato MoonDogs embarked on their 20th season Monday against the La Crosse Loggers.

Fans were welcomed back to the ballpark with nice views after seeing a bit of a facelift during the off-season.

The MoonDogs return a good chunk of players along with some exciting new additions.

MoonDogs win 2-1 in extra innings

These two are back in action again at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at ISG Field.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Police ask for help in locating missing Henderson man
Family Fun Shows Carnival in Mankato, Minn.
Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall
Getting a seven-day state park pass will soon be as easy as a trip to your local library.
Get a free seven-day state park pass at the library
FILE — A 20-year-old St. Paul woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that...
Woman, 20, arrested in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
FILE — Authorities say a body has been recovered from a pond on the edge of downtown...
Body recovered after apparent drowning in Minneapolis

Latest News

Blake Reilly (26) winds up for a pitch during the Mankato MoonDogs opening game against the La...
PHOTOS: Mankato MoonDogs vs. La Crosse Loggers (05/31/2021)
The Mankato MoonDogs welcomed fans back at a nearly full capacity ISG Field Monday, May 31,...
MoonDogs welcome fans back to restriction-free ISG field
MoonDogs welcome fans back to restriction-free ISG field
Minnesota Twins' Rob Refsnyder, left, slides across the plate as Baltimore Orioles pitcher Adam...
Refsnyder, Twins hand Orioles 14th straight loss, 3-2 in 10