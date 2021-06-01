MoonDogs open season with win against La Crosse Loggers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The air is a little sweeter over at ISG Field, where the Mankato MoonDogs embarked on their 20th season Monday against the La Crosse Loggers.

Fans were welcomed back to the ballpark with nice views after seeing a bit of a facelift during the off-season.

The MoonDogs return a good chunk of players along with some exciting new additions.

MoonDogs win 2-1 in extra innings

These two are back in action again at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at ISG Field.

