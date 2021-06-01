MoonDogs welcome fans back to restriction-free ISG field

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Sunny, 75 degrees and not a cloud in the sky — on Memorial Day at ISG Field, everyone is a fair-weather fan.

“It’s absolutely fantastic, and on a day like this, it’s wonderful to get back to the ballpark.”

After a shortened 2020 campaign and an outdoor capacity limit of 25%, the 2021 Mankato MoonDogs were welcomed to a nearly-packed stadium.

Complete with ballpark snacks, drinks and autographs from former Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, there’s truly something for everyone.

“It feels good, just being around other people, back in the culture, I’m just happy to be here.”

The MoonDogs are slated for a full 72-game season, including 36 home games, starting Monday against the La Crosse Loggers.

They will also play host to the Northwoods League All-Star Game and festivities.

Win or lose, fans are excited to be back in good company.

“I think the best part is just that we can all be back together, in a place not restricted that much.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.