Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MoonDogs welcome fans back to restriction-free ISG field

By Lauren Andrego and Gage Cureton
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Sunny, 75 degrees and not a cloud in the sky — on Memorial Day at ISG Field, everyone is a fair-weather fan.

“It’s absolutely fantastic, and on a day like this, it’s wonderful to get back to the ballpark.”

After a shortened 2020 campaign and an outdoor capacity limit of 25%, the 2021 Mankato MoonDogs were welcomed to a nearly-packed stadium.

Complete with ballpark snacks, drinks and autographs from former Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire, there’s truly something for everyone.

“It feels good, just being around other people, back in the culture, I’m just happy to be here.”

The MoonDogs are slated for a full 72-game season, including 36 home games, starting Monday against the La Crosse Loggers.

They will also play host to the Northwoods League All-Star Game and festivities.

Win or lose, fans are excited to be back in good company.

“I think the best part is just that we can all be back together, in a place not restricted that much.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Police ask for help in locating missing Henderson man
Family Fun Shows Carnival in Mankato, Minn.
Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall
Getting a seven-day state park pass will soon be as easy as a trip to your local library.
Get a free seven-day state park pass at the library
FILE — A 20-year-old St. Paul woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that...
Woman, 20, arrested in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
FILE — Authorities say a body has been recovered from a pond on the edge of downtown...
Body recovered after apparent drowning in Minneapolis

Latest News

Blake Reilly (26) throws a pitch during the season opener against the La Crosse Loggers,...
MoonDogs open season with win against La Crosse Loggers
Blake Reilly (26) winds up for a pitch during the Mankato MoonDogs opening game against the La...
PHOTOS: Mankato MoonDogs vs. La Crosse Loggers (05/31/2021)
MoonDogs welcome fans back to restriction-free ISG field
Minnesota Twins' Rob Refsnyder, left, slides across the plate as Baltimore Orioles pitcher Adam...
Refsnyder, Twins hand Orioles 14th straight loss, 3-2 in 10