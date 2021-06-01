Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New burial markers honor WWI soldiers who died overseas

By Bernadette Heier
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — About two years ago, while placing flags at the cemeteries for Memorial Day, Le Sueur VFW and American Legion members found they could not read the names on two gravestones honoring multiple soldiers.

That’s why they held a community fundraiser to replace the deteriorating gravestones — one was located at Calvary Cemetery with the names of four soldiers and another at Mound Cemetery with 10 names.

In an effort to learn more about the men behind the names, VFW Post 4297 Commander Shannon Frost dug up some history.

“[I found the] individuals’ letters they wrote home, their obituaries, [and] when they were leaving,” said Frost.

Not only that, but Frost also learned that 2020 marked 100 years since the placement of the original stones. The original article she found described the memorial service that took place in 1920, which included sermon blessing and TAPS service.

“The whole town was really involved in these guys going overseas [because] it hadn’t ever happened before,” said Frost.

On Monday the original ceremonies were recreated.

“The original article also talked about how these will last forever, and it’s like could they have imagined that 100 years from now the modern veterans would be honoring them this way? And now I kind of wonder what’s going to happen in 100 years,” Frost stated. “Are these stones still going to be here?”

“We are really proud to see all the people that came out here and proud of the people recognized and what these veterans did for the service of the country in World War I,” stated Larry Brunder, commander of American Legion Post 55 in Le Sueur.

Frost says they are keeping the original stones and will eventually display them to the public.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Police ask for help in locating missing Henderson man
Family Fun Shows Carnival in Mankato, Minn.
Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall
Getting a seven-day state park pass will soon be as easy as a trip to your local library.
Get a free seven-day state park pass at the library
Despite being your best defense for influenza, many people still aren't getting the flu...
Mayo Clinic Health System to permanently close 5 locations
FILE — Dean Blackwell holds his American flag over his heart during the Pledge of Allegiance at...
Memorial Day services planned for greater Mankato area

Latest News

FILE — Nevada lawmakers passed a bill on Monday that aims to make the state the first to weigh...
Nevada OKs bill in try for 1st presidential nominating state
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD
Minnesota Twins' Rob Refsnyder, left, slides across the plate as Baltimore Orioles pitcher Adam...
Refsnyder, Twins hand Orioles 14th straight loss, 3-2 in 10
New burial markers honor WWI soldiers who died overseas