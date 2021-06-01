New burial markers honor WWI soldiers who died overseas

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) — About two years ago, while placing flags at the cemeteries for Memorial Day, Le Sueur VFW and American Legion members found they could not read the names on two gravestones honoring multiple soldiers.

That’s why they held a community fundraiser to replace the deteriorating gravestones — one was located at Calvary Cemetery with the names of four soldiers and another at Mound Cemetery with 10 names.

In an effort to learn more about the men behind the names, VFW Post 4297 Commander Shannon Frost dug up some history.

“[I found the] individuals’ letters they wrote home, their obituaries, [and] when they were leaving,” said Frost.

Not only that, but Frost also learned that 2020 marked 100 years since the placement of the original stones. The original article she found described the memorial service that took place in 1920, which included sermon blessing and TAPS service.

“The whole town was really involved in these guys going overseas [because] it hadn’t ever happened before,” said Frost.

On Monday the original ceremonies were recreated.

“The original article also talked about how these will last forever, and it’s like could they have imagined that 100 years from now the modern veterans would be honoring them this way? And now I kind of wonder what’s going to happen in 100 years,” Frost stated. “Are these stones still going to be here?”

“We are really proud to see all the people that came out here and proud of the people recognized and what these veterans did for the service of the country in World War I,” stated Larry Brunder, commander of American Legion Post 55 in Le Sueur.

Frost says they are keeping the original stones and will eventually display them to the public.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.