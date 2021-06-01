Nicollet County hosts three COVID vaccine clinics for individuals 12 and over

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County is hosting three opportunities for individuals 12 years and older, living or attending school in Nicollet County, to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

These clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine. A second dose will be required three weeks following the first dose. Parents/guardians must attend the clinic to provide consent for minors. There is no charge for the vaccine and no insurance information will be requested. Pre-registration is not required, but it is highly encouraged. Questions regarding these clinics can be directed to Jessalyn Mercado at 507-934-8557 or by email at Jessalyn.Mercado@co.nicollet.mn.us.

June 2, 2021 – DRIVE-THRU Clinic from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the St. Peter High School door W6

https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/3516296051

June 3, 2021 – WALK-UP Clinic from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the St. Peter High School Commons

https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/2653655109

June 5, 2021 – DRIVE-THRU Clinic from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the St. Peter High School door W6

https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/5951630262

