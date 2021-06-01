Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Nicollet County hosts three COVID vaccine clinics for individuals 12 and over

Nicollet County hosts three COVID vaccine clinics for individuals 12 and over
Nicollet County hosts three COVID vaccine clinics for individuals 12 and over(WDBJ7 Photo)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nicollet County is hosting three opportunities for individuals 12 years and older, living or attending school in Nicollet County, to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

These clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine. A second dose will be required three weeks following the first dose. Parents/guardians must attend the clinic to provide consent for minors. There is no charge for the vaccine and no insurance information will be requested.  Pre-registration is not required, but it is highly encouraged. Questions regarding these clinics can be directed to Jessalyn Mercado at 507-934-8557 or by email at Jessalyn.Mercado@co.nicollet.mn.us.

June 2, 2021 – DRIVE-THRU Clinic from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the St. Peter High School door W6

https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/3516296051

June 3, 2021 – WALK-UP Clinic from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the St. Peter High School Commons

https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/2653655109

June 5, 2021 – DRIVE-THRU Clinic from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the St. Peter High School door W6

https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/5951630262

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family Fun Shows Carnival in Mankato, Minn.
Hundreds attend weekend carnival at River Hills Mall
Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Missing Henderson man found deceased following crash
Getting a seven-day state park pass will soon be as easy as a trip to your local library.
Get a free seven-day state park pass at the library
FILE — A 20-year-old St. Paul woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that...
Woman, 20, arrested in hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
FILE — Authorities say a body has been recovered from a pond on the edge of downtown...
Body recovered after apparent drowning in Minneapolis

Latest News

An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms
Authorities say a body has been recovered from a pond on the edge of downtown Minneapolis after...
Body recovered after apparent drowning in Minneapolis
“Mankato CityStream” is the latest way for Mankato residents to stay informed about what is...
City of Mankato launches new podcast
Vine Faith in Action offering tai chi classes outdoors