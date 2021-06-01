Your Photos
Refsnyder, Twins hand Orioles 14th straight loss, 3-2 in 10

Minnesota Twins' Rob Refsnyder, left, slides across the plate as Baltimore Orioles pitcher Adam...
Minnesota Twins' Rob Refsnyder, left, slides across the plate as Baltimore Orioles pitcher Adam Plutko covers in the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, May 31, 2021, in Baltimore. Refsnyder was safe, scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.(AP Photo/Gail Burton)
By TODD KARPOVICH
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — Rob Refsnyder bounced back from a run-in with the center-field fence to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a wild pitch and the Minnesota Twins handed the Baltimore Orioles their 14th straight loss, 3-2.

The Orioles’ skid ties for their second-longest in team history — they also dropped 14 in a row in 1954, the season the club moved from St. Louis to Baltimore.

The Orioles’ worst losing streak came in 1988 when they lost their first 21 games of the year.

Refsnyder smacked into the padded wall chasing Ryan Mountcastle’s home run in the fifth.

Refsnyder scored in the 10th on a wild pitch by Adam Plutko.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

