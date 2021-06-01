Suicide hotline changes number to 988

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health is connecting those in need to a new suicide hotline service.

The new number to dial for help when in a mental crisis is 9-8-8. The service is connected through the National Suicide Hotline.

Crisis counselors will be available on a 24-7 basis to assist anyone struggling with mental health.

The state currently has four in-state call centers with employees being trained in order to implement the new system.

MDH says the program was developed through Vibrant Emotional Health.

