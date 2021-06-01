Your Photos
Vine Faith in Action offering tai chi classes outdoors

Vine Faith in Action is taking its tai chi classes to the elements this year.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vine Faith in Action is taking its tai chi classes to the elements this year.

They are hosting Tai Chi for Health classes at Spring Lake Park every Tuesday and Friday from 9:30 am to 10:15 am.

Vine says meditation provides benefits such as soothing joint or back pain, as well as improving balance and mood.

Participants learn one or two movements in a lesson, working towards completing six basic and six advanced movements.

”Everything is in your comfort range of motion so if I am doing a movement forward it is just where you feel it is okay too. If your joints are a little tight, just move where you can. If it is a little bit too much you can always back off, everything is very small steps. We stay upright as much as possible,” says Jen Wunderlich, Tai Chi for Health class instructor.

Classes are free for VINE Premium members; $60 for Basic Members; $84 for Supporting Members; $120 for the general public.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

