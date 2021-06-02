Decrease in COVID-19 numbers and increase in COVID-19 vaccines

(KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 128 new cases of COVID.

MDH says weekly rates in COVID-19 cases have dropped as well as the weekly number of tests administered.

About 12% of Minnesota’s hospital beds are occupied for COVID-19 care.

Over 5 million doses of vaccines have been given in Minnesota.

64.7 percent of ages sixteen and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

”Cases continue to decrease, we dropped to 9.7 percent of daily new cases per 100,00 residents. The statewide case rate has dropped to a rate that we have not seen since early July of last year. So that is very positive and significant,”

Minnesota Department of Health officials stresses that it is important to keep testing for the virus especially if you are not vaccinated.

