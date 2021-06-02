Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Decrease in COVID-19 numbers and increase in COVID-19 vaccines

Over 5 million doses of vaccines have been given in Minnesota
Over 5 million doses of vaccines have been given in Minnesota
Over 5 million doses of vaccines have been given in Minnesota(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 128 new cases of COVID.

MDH says weekly rates in COVID-19 cases have dropped as well as the weekly number of tests administered.

About 12% of Minnesota’s hospital beds are occupied for COVID-19 care.

Over 5 million doses of vaccines have been given in Minnesota.

64.7 percent of ages sixteen and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

”Cases continue to decrease, we dropped to 9.7 percent of daily new cases per 100,00 residents. The statewide case rate has dropped to a rate that we have not seen since early July of last year. So that is very positive and significant,”

Minnesota Department of Health officials stresses that it is important to keep testing for the virus especially if you are not vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms near Sleepy Eye
Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Farmers Coop of Hanska — New Ulm Elevator,...
One person injured following grain bin explosion in New Ulm
FILE — Authorities say a criminal charge has been dropped against a 20-year-old Maple Grove man...
Charges dropped against man who threw boy off waterslide
Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Missing Henderson man found deceased following crash
Aneisah Khan, the daughter of Wendy Khan, a Mankato, Minn., resident who was last seen June 1,...
‘Keep sharing her name’: 3 years since Mankato mom Wendy Khan disappeared

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
The project includes resurfacing 9 miles of eastbound Highway, replacing and lining culverts...
Highway 60 construction between Lake Crystal and Madelia has begun
FILE — Both Minneapolis and St. Paul are ending the coronavirus mask requirements as...
Twin Cities end COVID-19 mask requirements
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update