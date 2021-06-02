Finding the perfect shoe at RVR for National Running Day
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To celebrate National Running Day, Kelsey and Lisa from KEYC News Now This Morning visited River Valley Running for tips on what shoes and gear are best for success.
RVR is located on Riverfront Drive in Downtown Mankato. They offer a range of gear, including shoes, belts, and hydration packs.
You can visit them online at www.rivervalleyrunning.com.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.