Grain elevator explodes, catches fire near New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Multiple emergency crews were on the scene of an explosion at a New Ulm grain elevator Tuesday evening.

The explosion was powerful enough to damage the structure at the Farmers Coop of Hanska — New Ulm Elevator.

One viewer who called into the station said the blast was powerful enough to shake their car.

We’re awaiting more information from the authorities on the scene.

The incident in New Ulm is the second reported instance of farm equipment exploding and catching fire on Tuesday. There was also an explosion and fire at Christensen Farms near Sleepy Eye at approximately 5 a.m.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.