Highway 60 construction between Lake Crystal and Madelia has begun

(KEYC) - A detour will remain in place until the end of June for just the eastbound lanes; westbound traffic won’t be affected.

The project includes resurfacing 9 miles of eastbound Highway, replacing and lining culverts and a new a snow fence.

There will be ways to access several Madelia businesses.

MNDOT officials say it is important take the detour slowly and cautiously.

”It’s important that we are cognizant of speeds, we are using county roads for the detour. We need traffic to be traveling at or below 55 miles per hour. Additionally for the business traffic that will still be on Highway 60, that traffic will need to be aware of the fact that there will be construction activities going on around them so,” project construction engineer for Highway 60 project, Scott Thompson said.

MNDOT officials say that the public needs to be alert and paying attention to road signs, especially when accessing businesses in the midst of the construction.

