Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Highway 60 construction between Lake Crystal and Madelia has begun

The project includes resurfacing 9 miles of eastbound Highway, replacing and lining culverts and a new a snow fence
The project includes resurfacing 9 miles of eastbound Highway, replacing and lining culverts...
The project includes resurfacing 9 miles of eastbound Highway, replacing and lining culverts and a new a snow fence(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KEYC) - A detour will remain in place until the end of June for just the eastbound lanes; westbound traffic won’t be affected.

The project includes resurfacing 9 miles of eastbound Highway, replacing and lining culverts and a new a snow fence.

There will be ways to access several Madelia businesses.

MNDOT officials say it is important take the detour slowly and cautiously.

”It’s important that we are cognizant of speeds, we are using county roads for the detour. We need traffic to be traveling at or below 55 miles per hour. Additionally for the business traffic that will still be on Highway 60, that traffic will need to be aware of the fact that there will be construction activities going on around them so,” project construction engineer for Highway 60 project, Scott Thompson said.

MNDOT officials say that the public needs to be alert and paying attention to road signs, especially when accessing businesses in the midst of the construction.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms near Sleepy Eye
Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Farmers Coop of Hanska — New Ulm Elevator,...
One person injured following grain bin explosion in New Ulm
FILE — Authorities say a criminal charge has been dropped against a 20-year-old Maple Grove man...
Charges dropped against man who threw boy off waterslide
Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Missing Henderson man found deceased following crash
Aneisah Khan, the daughter of Wendy Khan, a Mankato, Minn., resident who was last seen June 1,...
‘Keep sharing her name’: 3 years since Mankato mom Wendy Khan disappeared

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Over 5 million doses of vaccines have been given in Minnesota
Decrease in COVID-19 numbers and increase in COVID-19 vaccines
FILE — Both Minneapolis and St. Paul are ending the coronavirus mask requirements as...
Twin Cities end COVID-19 mask requirements
KEYC WEATHER
Mark Tarello's Weather Update