Hy-Vee dietitians host free virtual events in June

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee hosts free virtual events in June focused on quick and easy meal preparation.

During the month of June, Hy-Vee dietitians will host free, virtual store tours in Spanish as well as other services available in Spanish.

The “General Wellness Store Tour” teaches customers the basics of eating for everyday wellness and how to navigate Hy-Vee’s aisles with a healthy goal in mind.

They are also offering Meals in Minutes Virtual Classes. The “Weekly Meal Prep in 30 Minutes” classes demonstrate how to prepare breakfast, lunch, and snacks. Targeted towards busy families who do not have the time to make healthy meals with their on-the-go schedules.

“Quick, healthy meals on a budget are one of the biggest questions and problems that I have had from families. So being able to offer a solution that is tasty, nutritious meals to help fuel families during their busy season and busy times. I think is incredibly important,” says April Gaff, Hilltop Hy-Vee dietitian.

Each class is available for $5 and lasts 30 minutes, people who register for a virtual meal in minutes class will also receive one free week of Healthy Habits which is a menu program.

