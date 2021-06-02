Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hy-Vee dietitians host free virtual events in June

By Marissa Voss
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hy-Vee hosts free virtual events in June focused on quick and easy meal preparation.

During the month of June, Hy-Vee dietitians will host free, virtual store tours in Spanish as well as other services available in Spanish.

The “General Wellness Store Tour” teaches customers the basics of eating for everyday wellness and how to navigate Hy-Vee’s aisles with a healthy goal in mind.

They are also offering Meals in Minutes Virtual Classes. The “Weekly Meal Prep in 30 Minutes” classes demonstrate how to prepare breakfast, lunch, and snacks. Targeted towards busy families who do not have the time to make healthy meals with their on-the-go schedules.

“Quick, healthy meals on a budget are one of the biggest questions and problems that I have had from families. So being able to offer a solution that is tasty, nutritious meals to help fuel families during their busy season and busy times. I think is incredibly important,” says April Gaff, Hilltop Hy-Vee dietitian.

Each class is available for $5 and lasts 30 minutes, people who register for a virtual meal in minutes class will also receive one free week of Healthy Habits which is a menu program.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye Tuesday morning.
Explosion occurs at Christensen Farms near Sleepy Eye
Emergency crews respond to an explosion at the Farmers Coop of Hanska — New Ulm Elevator,...
One person injured following grain bin explosion in New Ulm
FILE — Authorities say a criminal charge has been dropped against a 20-year-old Maple Grove man...
Charges dropped against man who threw boy off waterslide
Francis Pivec was last seen Thursday, May 27, 2021
Missing Henderson man found deceased following crash
Sidewalk is designed to support Amazon devices, like Ring doorbells, Echos and security...
Amazon to crowdsource a portion of your internet unless you opt out

Latest News

New research at the University of Minnesota could change the way we get vaccines in the future.
University of Minnesota research could change future of vaccines
The Dubuque Community School District is currently following the CDC's order, which requires...
Confusion over mask mandates forces Iowa school districts to choose between violating state or federal law
Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato offering its first walk-in COVID vaccinations Thursday.
Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato offering walk-in clinic
The main entrance to the Open Door Health Center is pictured Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in...
Open Door Health Center helps navigate MNsure changes